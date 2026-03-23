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NIA Raids in Kashmir: Key Developments in Red Fort Blast Probe

The NIA conducted raids in Handwara, J&K, related to the Red Fort blast case, further arresting individuals linked to the AGH terror group. Judicial custody for seven accused has been extended as investigations continue. The probe faced disruptions but is witnessing progress with recent developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:00 IST
NIA Raids in Kashmir: Key Developments in Red Fort Blast Probe
Resident of the businessman raided by NIA (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at a businessman's residence in the Guloora area of Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. The operation is linked to the ongoing investigation into the high-profile Red Fort blast case.

Officials from the NIA were involved in an extensive search of the premises, scrutinizing documents and electronic devices as part of their efforts to gather crucial evidence. This development comes amidst extended judicial custody for seven accused individuals linked to the case by a Special NIA court earlier this month.

The raid marks a continued effort by the agency to unravel connections tied to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit. Earlier arrests pointed towards individuals allegedly providing support to the prime accused, as the investigation progresses despite facing disruptions due to regional protests.

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