Gulf on Edge: Iran and U.S. Face Power Plant Standoff
Tensions between Iran and the U.S. escalate as threats against power plants heighten. Iran warns of retaliatory attacks on Israel's and U.S. bases in the Gulf if Trump strikes Iran's power network. The conflict risks disrupting Gulf nations' vital electricity-dependent water supplies, intensifying global economic and political concerns.
Iran has issued a stark warning amid escalating tensions with the U.S. over potential attacks on power plants. In response to President Donald Trump's threats to decimate Iran's power network, Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared they would target Israeli and U.S. facilities in the Gulf.
The Revolutionary Guards emphasized that any strike on their electricity would be met with equal measures. Trump's ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz has intensified the situation, threatening global oil supply lines and pushing the region towards further chaos.
Air raid sirens echoed across Israel as tensions mount, with a broad-scale assault on Iranian installations underway. As both sides brace for prolonged conflict, fears grow of the consequential disruptions these threats pose to Gulf nations' essential desalination plant operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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