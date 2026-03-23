Gulf on Edge: Iran and U.S. Face Power Plant Standoff

Iran has issued a stark warning amid escalating tensions with the U.S. over potential attacks on power plants. In response to President Donald Trump's threats to decimate Iran's power network, Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared they would target Israeli and U.S. facilities in the Gulf.

The Revolutionary Guards emphasized that any strike on their electricity would be met with equal measures. Trump's ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz has intensified the situation, threatening global oil supply lines and pushing the region towards further chaos.

Air raid sirens echoed across Israel as tensions mount, with a broad-scale assault on Iranian installations underway. As both sides brace for prolonged conflict, fears grow of the consequential disruptions these threats pose to Gulf nations' essential desalination plant operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)