UAE Markets Plummet Amidst Gulf Tensions and Trump's Threats
Stock markets in the UAE dropped sharply after Iran threatened retaliation if the US further escalated the ongoing conflict by targeting its electricity grid. Major indices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi faced heavy losses, driven by significant declines in key real estate and financial stocks.
Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates experienced a significant decline as tensions rose in the Gulf. Iran issued a stern warning about targeting critical energy and water infrastructure if the United States proceeded with its threats against Iran's electricity grid.
The announcement came after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at aggressive measures against Iran unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened promptly. This development has heightened concerns globally, leading to disruptions in energy prices and shipping activities.
In response, major stock indices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi recorded noticeable drops. Blue-chip companies, including Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD Bank, suffered severe losses, while other key players in the energy sector made adjustments due to ongoing shipping disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating Troubled Waters: The Journey of Indian LPG Tankers Through the Strait of Hormuz
China Calls for Peace in Strait of Hormuz
As Trump's deadline on Strait of Hormuz approaches, Iran threatens to attack Mideast electrical plants powering US bases, reports AP.
Trump's High-Stakes Threats in Strait of Hormuz Crisis
Mark Rutte Acknowledges Global Push for the Strait of Hormuz