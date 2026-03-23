Congress MP Questions Centre's Strategy Amidst West Asia Conflict

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has posed critical questions to the Indian government about its handling of the West Asia conflict. On Monday, Bhagat insisted on convening an all-party meeting to address the situation. While commending the policies formed during the Cabinet Committee on Security's review meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhagat dissected the practical application of these measures.

Bhagat highlighted the government's 'unpreparedness' in ensuring crude oil supply, given India's heavy reliance on West Asia. He suggested alternate dialogues with regions like Africa, Russia, and Latin America to secure oil imports, criticizing the government's stance of being perpetually election-focused. Bhagat urged transparency on the crisis as he emphasized it is a national, not partisan, issue.

The Prime Minister's Office detailed the CCS review, presenting strategies in sectors such as energy, agriculture, and trade to mitigate the conflict's anticipated economic repercussions. Prime Minister Modi instructed governmental bodies to collaborate efficiently, ensuring minimal disruption for citizens and curbing black-market activities, underlining the conflict's global and evolving nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)