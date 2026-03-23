Left Menu

Congress MP Questions Centre's Strategy Amidst West Asia Conflict

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has raised concerns over India's preparedness and the government’s approach towards the ongoing West Asia conflict. Boasting significant policy initiatives, he questions the implementation and calls for an all-party meeting amidst fears of resource scarcity and economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:01 IST
Congress MP Questions Centre's Strategy Amidst West Asia Conflict
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has posed critical questions to the Indian government about its handling of the West Asia conflict. On Monday, Bhagat insisted on convening an all-party meeting to address the situation. While commending the policies formed during the Cabinet Committee on Security's review meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhagat dissected the practical application of these measures.

Bhagat highlighted the government's 'unpreparedness' in ensuring crude oil supply, given India's heavy reliance on West Asia. He suggested alternate dialogues with regions like Africa, Russia, and Latin America to secure oil imports, criticizing the government's stance of being perpetually election-focused. Bhagat urged transparency on the crisis as he emphasized it is a national, not partisan, issue.

The Prime Minister's Office detailed the CCS review, presenting strategies in sectors such as energy, agriculture, and trade to mitigate the conflict's anticipated economic repercussions. Prime Minister Modi instructed governmental bodies to collaborate efficiently, ensuring minimal disruption for citizens and curbing black-market activities, underlining the conflict's global and evolving nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026