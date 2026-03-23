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Remembering Lionel Jospin: A Former Prime Minister's Legacy

Former French Prime Minister Lionel Jospin has passed away at the age of 88. Jospin, a prominent socialist figure, served as head of government under President Jacques Chirac from 1997 to 2002. His tenure was marked by the political cohabitation of opposing parties in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:48 IST
Remembering Lionel Jospin: A Former Prime Minister's Legacy

Lionel Jospin, the former French Prime Minister known for his socialist ideals, has died at the age of 88, as reported by broadcaster BFM.

Jospin served as the head of government during a unique period of political cohabitation under centre-right President Jacques Chirac from 1997 to 2002.

His tenure was a notable time in French politics, marked by collaboration and challenges between opposing political ideologies.

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