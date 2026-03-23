Karnataka's LPG Rationing: Essential Sectors Prioritized Amid Supply Crunch

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa revealed on Monday that the state is delivering roughly 20% of the typical commercial LPG demand, as direct interventions from the Centre prioritize essential sectors. During the Karnataka Legislative Council's Question Hour, he emphasized adjustments amid the strained supply.

The minister delineated the streamlined allocation process, focusing support on education, public utilities, and hospitality. Karnataka currently supplies approximately 16,000 cylinders daily, a significant reduction from the previous 45,000. Educational institutions receive 4,200 cylinders, while government entities, including transit facilities, get 1,200 daily.

Hotels are allocated around 10,000 cylinders, reflecting a revised policy from an earlier ineffective quota. Muniyappa stressed the enforcement of gas registration with the Gas Authority of India Limited to prevent fuel misuse and accurately assess demand. He also addressed potential energy alternatives, highlighting solar and green energy as future sustainers.

(With inputs from agencies.)