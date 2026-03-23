ADNOC's Strategic Maneuvers Amid Energy Market Turmoil

Amidst the chaos in global energy markets triggered by the Iran war, ADNOC's Group CEO Sultan Al Jaber announced a series of extraordinary measures to assist customers and stakeholders.

During his online participation at the CERAWeek energy conference, Al Jaber emphasized the unforeseen challenges faced by the state oil giant.

He expressed that no civilian enterprise focused on delivering energy should have to endure such impacts, underlining ADNOC's resilience in maintaining energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)