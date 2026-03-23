ADNOC's Strategic Maneuvers Amid Energy Market Turmoil
ADNOC's Sultan Al Jaber highlighted extraordinary measures taken to support customers despite market disruptions caused by the Iran conflict, during his virtual address at the CERAWeek energy conference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Amidst the chaos in global energy markets triggered by the Iran war, ADNOC's Group CEO Sultan Al Jaber announced a series of extraordinary measures to assist customers and stakeholders.
During his online participation at the CERAWeek energy conference, Al Jaber emphasized the unforeseen challenges faced by the state oil giant.
He expressed that no civilian enterprise focused on delivering energy should have to endure such impacts, underlining ADNOC's resilience in maintaining energy supplies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ADNOC
- energy
- market
- disruption
- Iran
- oil
- CEO
- Sultan Al Jaber
- CERAWeek
- stakeholders
ALSO READ
Iran's Power Dynamics: Navigating Leadership After Key Strikes
European Markets Rebound Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Israel Discuss Iran Negotiations
High-Stakes Dialogue: U.S.-Iran Talks Spark Optimism Amidst Global Tensions
Iran's Parliament Speaker Refutes Trump's Claims of US-Iran Talks