Left Menu

ADNOC's Strategic Maneuvers Amid Energy Market Turmoil

ADNOC's Sultan Al Jaber highlighted extraordinary measures taken to support customers despite market disruptions caused by the Iran conflict, during his virtual address at the CERAWeek energy conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:22 IST
ADNOC's Strategic Maneuvers Amid Energy Market Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Amidst the chaos in global energy markets triggered by the Iran war, ADNOC's Group CEO Sultan Al Jaber announced a series of extraordinary measures to assist customers and stakeholders.

During his online participation at the CERAWeek energy conference, Al Jaber emphasized the unforeseen challenges faced by the state oil giant.

He expressed that no civilian enterprise focused on delivering energy should have to endure such impacts, underlining ADNOC's resilience in maintaining energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026