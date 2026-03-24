Transforming Arunachal Pradesh: Subansiri Upper Project Gains Momentum

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Minister Nyato Dukam highlighted the transformative impact anticipated from the 1,605 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project during an environmental public hearing held in Daporijo.

At the hearing, Minister Dukam appealed to stakeholders for their support, ensuring the smooth execution of the project by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC). He assured attendees that feedback collected by the Subansiri Upper project liaison committee would be escalated to the state government for consideration.

Project general manager Ratan Sagar pledged to optimize community benefits through job creation, market linkages, and CSR activities while enhancing state revenue. Stakeholders expressed overwhelming support, recognizing the project's potential for driving economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)