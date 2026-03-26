Kejriwal Slams BJP for Failing Delhiites

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has launched a scathing critique against the BJP government in Delhi, asserting that the city's residents feel 'cheated' after voting for the saffron party.

This statement follows complaints from a Rajinder Nagar citizen about a four-day water shortage. Kejriwal contends that the ruling party is more invested in attacking him than in governance.

He highlighted a video released by Delhi BJP, accusing him of excessive spending on the renovation of what was his official residence, referred to as 'Sheesh Mahal'. Kejriwal claimed the BJP came to power by criticising him and continues the same tactics without addressing actual public concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)