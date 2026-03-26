Assurance on U.S. Nuclear Arsenal Safety Endorsed by Admiral

Admiral Richard Correll, poised to take the helm of U.S. nuclear forces, offered his endorsement regarding the security and dependability of the nation's nuclear arsenal.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Correll supported the assessment by both the Energy Department and Pentagon, confirming no current need for new nuclear warhead tests.

Despite a presidential directive exploring future tests, the admiral emphasized reliance on current certifications and assured ongoing vigilance over the arsenal's capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)