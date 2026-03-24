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NeuEN Green Energy's Historic Low-Cost Green Hydrogen Project

NeuEN Green Energy, a collaboration between BPCL and Sembcorp Industries' unit, secured a tender to produce 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually for Numaligarh Refinery at a record low price. The project aims to start operations in 2028, marking a milestone in India's green hydrogen sector with advanced renewable integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:11 IST
NeuEN Green Energy's Historic Low-Cost Green Hydrogen Project
  • Country:
  • India

NeuEN Green Energy, a joint initiative between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Pvt Ltd, has won a groundbreaking tender to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen to India's Numaligarh Refinery.

Awarded at a landmark cost of Rs 279 per kg, the contract marks a historic pricing milestone in the green hydrogen sector, achieved through competitive bidding. The construction of the green hydrogen facility at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam is projected to begin commercial operations by 2028.

This initiative aligns with BPCL's commitment to advancing clean energy solutions, integrating renewable energy with cutting-edge storage technologies to support refinery decarbonization. It signifies significant progress in India's journey towards sustainable energy and emphasizes the role of long-term evolution in the green hydrogen market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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