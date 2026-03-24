NeuEN Green Energy's Historic Low-Cost Green Hydrogen Project

NeuEN Green Energy, a joint initiative between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Pvt Ltd, has won a groundbreaking tender to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen to India's Numaligarh Refinery.

Awarded at a landmark cost of Rs 279 per kg, the contract marks a historic pricing milestone in the green hydrogen sector, achieved through competitive bidding. The construction of the green hydrogen facility at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam is projected to begin commercial operations by 2028.

This initiative aligns with BPCL's commitment to advancing clean energy solutions, integrating renewable energy with cutting-edge storage technologies to support refinery decarbonization. It signifies significant progress in India's journey towards sustainable energy and emphasizes the role of long-term evolution in the green hydrogen market.

(With inputs from agencies.)