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Revolutionary 'LPG ATM' Unveiled by BPCL in Gurugram

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has introduced India's first 'LPG ATM' in Gurugram, offering rapid service with composite cylinders. Located at Central Park Flower Valley, this innovative machine dispenses 10 kg cylinders within 2 to 3 minutes, enhancing convenience for residents. If successful, the pilot could extend to more locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:26 IST
Revolutionary 'LPG ATM' Unveiled by BPCL in Gurugram

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched India's inaugural 'LPG ATM' in Gurugram, marking a significant innovation in gas delivery services. The unique machine, located at Central Park Flower Valley in Sector 33, provides residents with a cylinder in just 2 to 3 minutes, thanks to its advanced technology.

This 'LPG ATM' employs composite cylinders, which weigh around 15 kilograms, significantly lighter than traditional iron cylinders. This pilot project currently serves residents connected to Bharat Gas in Gurugram, with a quick-filling mechanism that enhances user convenience.

The machine, operational 24/7, can accommodate up to 10 cylinders and is equipped with smart sensors to notify gas agencies for timely refilling. Its convenience has notably benefited local residents, who can now access LPG at any time, potentially setting a precedent for wider adoption across other cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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