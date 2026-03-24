Left Menu

Ukraine Increases Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Facilities

Ukraine has ramped up drone attacks on Russian refineries and ports, leading to significant disruptions in various oil facilities including Saratov, Ilsky, Volgograd, Ukhta, and Afipsky. These attacks have halted operations, started fires, and caused substantial impacts on Russia’s oil processing and exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:54 IST
Ukraine Increases Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructures, marking a notable escalation after peace talks stalled. This aggressive stance has disrupted operations at multiple key refineries and ports.

Notably, the Saratov oil refinery, controlled by Rosneft, came under attack from a drone on March 21. Consequently, its crude distillation unit has remained inactive. Additionally, fires broke out at the Ilsky, Ukhta, and Afipsky refineries due to drone strikes, severely impacting their oil processing capabilities.

Furthermore, operations at major Baltic Sea ports and oil tankers have also been affected. Crude loadings at Ust-Luga and Primorsk ports were temporarily suspended, while the hit on a pumping station led to a 250,000 barrels per day cut in crude intake. These coordinated attacks highlight the ongoing tensions and their ramifications on Russian oil exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026