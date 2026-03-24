Ukraine Increases Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Facilities

In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructures, marking a notable escalation after peace talks stalled. This aggressive stance has disrupted operations at multiple key refineries and ports.

Notably, the Saratov oil refinery, controlled by Rosneft, came under attack from a drone on March 21. Consequently, its crude distillation unit has remained inactive. Additionally, fires broke out at the Ilsky, Ukhta, and Afipsky refineries due to drone strikes, severely impacting their oil processing capabilities.

Furthermore, operations at major Baltic Sea ports and oil tankers have also been affected. Crude loadings at Ust-Luga and Primorsk ports were temporarily suspended, while the hit on a pumping station led to a 250,000 barrels per day cut in crude intake. These coordinated attacks highlight the ongoing tensions and their ramifications on Russian oil exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)