Slovakia's Fuel Limitation: EU Law Clash
Slovakia's government approved a resolution to limit diesel sales and set higher prices for foreign vehicles, conflicting with EU law. The measure, aiming to support local citizens amid global energy price surges and disrupted crude supplies, faces legal action from the EU for being discriminatory.
- Country:
- Belgium
Slovakia's government has taken a controversial step this month by approving a resolution that allows service stations to limit diesel sales and impose higher prices on cars with foreign license plates.
The European Union has criticized this move as discriminatory and contrary to EU law, asserting that the measure undermines the integrity of the single market. The resolution was introduced as Slovakia tries to secure energy supplies amid global price hikes and disruptions in Russian crude deliveries through Ukraine.
The new rule, effective for 30 days, restricts diesel refueling to a full tank and an additional 10 liters, while also setting differentiated prices for foreign-registered vehicles based on neighboring countries' averages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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