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Panchkula's FDR Discrepancy Sparks Major Financial Investigation

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has detected discrepancies in its Fixed Deposit Receipts with a private bank, totaling approximately Rs 150 crore. This follows recent probes into a Rs 590-crore fraud at IDFC First Bank. Authorities have reported the matter to the State Vigilance for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:22 IST
Panchkula's FDR Discrepancy Sparks Major Financial Investigation
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The Panchkula Municipal Corporation recently uncovered discrepancies in its Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) with a private bank, valued at nearly Rs 150 crore, a senior official revealed on Tuesday.

The issue came to light when officials requested fund transfers upon maturity of one FDR. Further inquiries revealed similar discrepancies in other FDRs, prompting the Municipal Corporation to report the findings to the State Vigilance.

This development is closely linked to an ongoing investigation into a massive Rs 590-crore fraud at IDFC First Bank, confined to specific Haryana state government accounts in its Chandigarh branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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