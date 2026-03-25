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Court Grants Interim Bail to Manoj Gaur Amidst Personal Tragedy

The Patiala House court granted two weeks' interim bail to Manoj Gaur, former CMD of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, to perform his mother's last rites. Chandrakala Gaur, his mother, was terminally ill. Gaur, involved in a Rs 13,000 crore money laundering case, has his regular bail plea pending in the Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:31 IST
Court Grants Interim Bail to Manoj Gaur Amidst Personal Tragedy
Patiala House Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Patiala House court has extended a two-week interim bail to Manoj Gaur, former Chairman and Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, following the demise of his mother, Chandrakala Gaur. The court's decision came as Gaur faces legal proceedings over an alleged Rs 13,000 crore money laundering scheme.

Additional Sessions Judge Dhirender Rana ruled in favor of granting interim bail to allow Gaur, the eldest son, to conduct his mother's last rites. Advocate Dr. Farrukh Khan represented Gaur, emphasizing the necessity of his release for familial obligations during this time of personal loss.

Previously, the court had issued a 14-day interim bail for Gaur in consideration of his mother's health, demanding two sureties of Rs 5 lakh each. While his application for regular bail remains under review by the Delhi High Court, the Enforcement Directorate has contested the interim bail extension.

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