Ceigall India Powers Ahead with Major Solar Agreements in Maharashtra

In a significant move towards renewable energy expansion, Ceigall India has inked power purchase agreements with Maharashtra's state utility MSEDCL for two solar projects. These projects, with a combined capacity of 337 MW, involve an investment of Rs 1,369 crore.

The power purchase agreements, signed on March 24, outline the development of solar photovoltaic power stations under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0. The first project, rated at 190 MW, will span four districts in Maharashtra, while the second, 147 MW project, will cover two districts.

According to Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ceigall India Limited, this initiative highlights the company's commitment to building long-term renewable energy assets. The projects, expected to be completed within 18 months, aim to deliver substantial returns over the long run.

(With inputs from agencies.)