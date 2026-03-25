Germany's Chemical Industry Faces Delayed Wage Increases Amid Economic Strain

In a move influenced by global economic challenges, Germany's chemical industry union announced a delay in wage hikes until January of the next year. This decision was reached after facing a tough business climate exacerbated by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, wages will see a gradual increase of 2.1% in early 2027, followed by an additional 2.4% increment the subsequent year. Michael Vassiliadis, chairman of the IGBCE union, highlighted the difficult negotiations required to finalize this deal amid multiple economic pressures.

Amidst surging energy prices and global trade issues, companies in this sector, including BASF and Bayer, have committed to a 300 euro payout per employee. This move aims to strengthen job security. Meanwhile, similar collective bargaining efforts have sparked strikes in other industries, drawing attention from the European Central Bank regarding potential inflationary trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)