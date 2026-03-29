Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Sparks Global Concerns

The risk of an escalated war involving Iran increased over the weekend as the country's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels launched attacks on Israel, marking their first since the onset of current hostilities. This occurred amidst additional U.S. military presence in the Middle East, with thousands of Marines being deployed.

According to reports from The Washington Post, the Pentagon is readying for potential ground operations in Iran, though President Trump's approval on these plans remains uncertain. The conflict, originating from combined U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, is wreaking havoc across the region, severely impacting the global energy market.

In a wave of ongoing military maneuvers, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reached out to Pakistan's Prime Minister ahead of regional talks. Meanwhile, demonstrations are taking place in the U.S. as public dissent grows against the war, which coincides with the looming U.S. midterm elections.