Fast-Tracked EU Probe: A Green Light for France's Nuclear Renaissance?

The European Union's investigation into France's state aid funding for the construction of six new nuclear reactors promises swift progress, according to a French energy ministry official. These reactors, costing billions, are vital to France's efforts to rejuvenate its outdated nuclear fleet by adding 10 gigawatts of capacity.

The inquiry's initial steps are expected by March's end, following models previously used to fund nuclear projects, such as those in the Czech Republic. This expedited process aims to keep the project schedule intact, with a final investment decision by EDF anticipated later this year.

However, the EU is wary of EDF's expanding market dominance, as the company already generates over 75% of France's electricity. The investigation could also preempt legal challenges from countries like Austria, opposed to nuclear energy, bolstering the EU's case if approval is contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)