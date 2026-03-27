BJP's 'Lions' Roar in Kerala Assembly Battle
Union Minister Suresh Gopi lauded BJP leaders K Surendran and Sobha Surendran, stating their necessity in the Kerala Legislature. Contesting in the upcoming polls on April 9, they are seen as pivotal figures for articulating public discontent, especially concerning the Sabarimala gold issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Suresh Gopi lauded BJP leaders as essential to Kerala's political landscape as the state gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections on April 9.
The minister highlighted the importance of K Surendran and Sobha Surendran, describing them as 'two lions' needed in the legislature.
He pointed out their role in articulating public discontent, notably about the Sabarimala gold controversy, in stark contrast to the handling by current opposition parties.
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