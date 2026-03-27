BJP's 'Lions' Roar in Kerala Assembly Battle

Union Minister Suresh Gopi lauded BJP leaders as essential to Kerala's political landscape as the state gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections on April 9.

The minister highlighted the importance of K Surendran and Sobha Surendran, describing them as 'two lions' needed in the legislature.

He pointed out their role in articulating public discontent, notably about the Sabarimala gold controversy, in stark contrast to the handling by current opposition parties.