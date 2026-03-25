Left Menu

EU Commission's Proposal to Stabilize Carbon Prices

The European Commission is preparing a legal proposal to prevent the automatic cancellation of excess carbon permits in the EU emissions trading system. This aims to reduce future volatility in carbon prices. The proposed changes, still under negotiation, could see spare permits held in reserve and released during price spikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:52 IST
EU Commission's Proposal to Stabilize Carbon Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission is working on a legal proposal designed to prevent the automatic cancellation of surplus carbon permits within the EU emissions trading system. This initiative seeks to mitigate potential fluctuations in carbon prices, according to EU officials speaking to Reuters.

While the measure would not impose a cap on EU ETS prices, it would allow additional permits to be retained in the system's market stability reserve. These permits could be introduced to the market if there is a significant increase in carbon prices in the future.

Internal negotiations over the plan are ongoing within the Commission, and the proposal may undergo changes before its expected publication next week.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026