ILO, EU Commission Launch Global Push to Improve Labour Conditions in Fisheries Sector

In a major step toward addressing one of the world’s most hazardous and overlooked industries, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the European Commission (EC) have launched a new global partnership aimed at strengthening labour protections for millions of fishers worldwide.

The Partnership for Decent Work in Fisheries, formally activated at a high-level event in Brussels, marks a shift from political commitment to concrete action—bringing together governments, employers, workers’ organizations, and civil society to accelerate the adoption of international labour standards across the sector.

A Critical Sector Facing Persistent Risks

Fishing remains central to global food security, livelihoods, and coastal economies, yet it continues to be one of the most dangerous professions globally. Workers often face hazardous conditions at sea, limited access to healthcare and social protection, and heightened risks of exploitation and abuse.

Despite its economic importance, the sector has long lagged behind others in labour regulation—prompting renewed urgency among international stakeholders to close protection gaps.

At the centre of the initiative is the promotion of the Work in Fishing Convention, 2007 (No. 188), which sets minimum global standards for working and living conditions on board fishing vessels.

From Commitment to Implementation

Opening the event, Frank Hagemann, Director of the ILO’s Sectoral Policies Department, emphasized the need to translate commitments into real change:

“When we talk about decent work in fisheries, we are talking about basic protections: clear terms of work, safe and healthy conditions, access to medical care and decent living conditions on board.”

The Convention provides a comprehensive framework covering areas such as occupational safety and health, employment contracts, accommodation standards, and access to medical care, positioning it as a cornerstone of global efforts to improve conditions in the fishing industry.

Linking Labour Rights to Sustainable Oceans

European officials underscored that improving labour conditions is not only a social priority but also a key pillar of sustainable ocean governance and the blue economy.

Mario Nava, Director-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion at the European Commission, highlighted the broader impact:

“Embracing the ILO Convention 188 enhances the sustainability of the EU fisheries sector and protects fishers’ health and rights.”

Similarly, France’s Director General for Maritime Affairs, Éric Banel, called for global alignment:

“Ratifying this Convention protects fishers, coastal territories, and maritime ecosystems while ensuring a level playing field between partners.”

Growing International Momentum

Representatives from the United Kingdom and other partners stressed the importance of sustained international cooperation, particularly in extending protections to vulnerable and often informal segments of the fishing workforce.

ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo, in a video address, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting member states in implementing Convention No. 188 and invited more countries to join the partnership.

The initiative builds on momentum generated at the 3rd United Nations Oceans Conference in June 2025, where the partnership was first announced as part of broader efforts to align labour standards with environmental and economic sustainability goals.

Technical Roadmap and Capacity Building

Alongside the launch event, the ILO and EC convened a two-day capacity-building workshop involving governments and social partners from eight target countries.

The workshop focused on practical implementation challenges, including:

Strengthening labour inspection systems in fisheries

Enhancing compliance mechanisms

Promoting social dialogue between employers and workers

Developing national roadmaps for ratification and enforcement

Participants also examined how adopting Convention No. 188 can deliver tangible benefits beyond worker protection—such as reducing operational risks, improving industry reputation, and ensuring fair competition among fishing operators.

Backed by Multilateral Support

The Partnership for Decent Work in Fisheries is implemented by the ILO with initial funding from the European Commission and the governments of France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, reflecting strong multilateral backing for reform.

Through a combination of awareness-raising, tripartite cooperation, and technical assistance, the initiative aims to create systemic change across global fisheries value chains.

Toward Safer, Fairer Seas

As global demand for seafood continues to rise, stakeholders argue that improving labour conditions is essential not only for protecting workers but also for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry.

By aligning labour standards with environmental and economic priorities, the new partnership signals a broader shift toward a more equitable and resilient blue economy—one in which fishers are no longer among the most vulnerable workers, but are instead recognized as essential contributors to global development.