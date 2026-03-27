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Stalled Housing Tax Plan Challenges Spanish Politics

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's initiative to impose taxes on non-EU property buyers up to 100% of the purchase value faces hurdles due to a fragmented parliament. The measure, intended to curb competition for local buyers, struggles to gain necessary support amid an ongoing housing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:13 IST
Stalled Housing Tax Plan Challenges Spanish Politics
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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's ambitious proposal to significantly tax non-European Union property buyers has hit a legislative wall due to a fragmented parliament and lack of political support from minority parties, a government insider has disclosed.

Unveiled in January 2025, the plan aims to alleviate Spain's acute housing shortage by deterring high-income foreign purchasers from outbidding local residents. However, the proposal remains stagnant without the parliamentary backing required for debate, compelling the socialist administration to reconsider its legislative approach as elections approach in August 2027.

Critics argue the government's focus on taxing foreign buyers overlooks the fundamental issue of supply. The IMF has stressed the urgency for Spain to expand its housing market to counteract escalating house prices driven by burgeoning demand and immigration. Despite the proposed tax, foreign buyers continue to constitute a substantial portion of the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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