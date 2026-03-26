Saudi Arabia Oil Exports to Asia Set to Decline

Saudi Arabia's oil exports to Asia's two largest importers are expected to drop significantly in the coming month, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The report highlights that Saudi Aramco is set to ship approximately 40 million barrels of crude oil to China in April, which marks a noticeable decline in shipments.

Similarly, the oil flow to buyers in India from Saudi Aramco is also predicted to decrease next month, signaling a shift in the usual trade patterns.