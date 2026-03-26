Saudi Arabia Oil Exports to Asia Set to Decline
Saudi Arabia's oil exports to Asia's two largest importers, China and India, are projected to be lower than usual next month. Saudi Aramco plans to ship about 40 million barrels of crude to China in April, indicating a decrease in typical flow to both China and India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:33 IST
Saudi Arabia's oil exports to Asia's two largest importers are expected to drop significantly in the coming month, according to a report by Bloomberg News.
The report highlights that Saudi Aramco is set to ship approximately 40 million barrels of crude oil to China in April, which marks a noticeable decline in shipments.
Similarly, the oil flow to buyers in India from Saudi Aramco is also predicted to decrease next month, signaling a shift in the usual trade patterns.
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