Niveshak Shivir: Empowering Investors in Bhubaneswar

On March 27, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) will host the sixth edition of 'Niveshak Shivir' in Bhubaneswar. This initiative aims to assist investors in addressing issues concerning unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares.

Notable participants in the event include Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) such as BSE, NSE, CDSL, and NSDL, along with Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs) like KFin Technologies Ltd and CAMS. The event will focus on facilitating the transfer of dividends held up for years, assisting with KYC updates and resolving outstanding investor claims.

Investor awareness and protection remain the cornerstone of IEPFA's mission, evident in their continuous outreach and educational efforts. Attendees of the camp are urged to bring valid government identification, ensuring organized and secure procedures during the camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)