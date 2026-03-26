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Bust of Illegal LPG Hoarding Operation in Delhi

The Delhi Police seized 459 LPG cylinders from a gas agency in Ranhola, Delhi. The owner, Susheel Kumar Singhal, allegedly hoarded and sold them illegally at higher prices amidst a potential LPG shortage. A case is registered against him under the Essential Commodities Act. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:13 IST
Bust of Illegal LPG Hoarding Operation in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have uncovered a significant case of alleged LPG cylinder hoarding and black marketing in the outer Delhi area of Ranhola. The operation took place after receiving specific intelligence about the illegal activities, leading to the seizure of 459 LPG cylinders.

The accused, identified as Susheel Kumar Singhal, owner of HP Balaji Gas Agency, was found storing LPG cylinders unlawfully and misusing commercial supply channels. The cylinders seized comprised 284 Indane and 175 Bharat Petroleum cylinders, with a case registered under the Essential Commodities Act.

Police officials reported that Singhal allegedly exploited the demand-supply gap by hoarding cylinders and planning to sell them illegally at inflated prices. The cylinders have now been handed over to Hindustan Petroleum Gas, and an investigation is in progress to unravel the full extent of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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