Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake
The Kerala Police have taken legal action against social media platform X over an AI-generated video targeting PM Modi and the Election Commission. Registered under cybercrime, the case underscores concerns over misleading online content affecting election integrity. Election-related seizures have also amounted to over Rs 400 crore.
- Country:
- India
The cyber wing of the Kerala Police has initiated legal proceedings against a user on social media platform X for circulating an AI-generated video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India. The video, which depicted the officials misleadingly, has sparked significant controversy, especially with the looming State Assembly election.
In accordance with the Model Code of Conduct and applicable legal provisions, the Kerala Police's Cyber Operations Wing took prompt actions to halt the further dissemination of the contentious video. Legal notices were sent to platform intermediaries under the Information Technology Act, pressing them for swift removal of the content deemed unlawful.
A case, involving the X account "Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)," was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram City. The police highlighted that the material in question severely threatened the integrity of constitutional bodies, potentially affecting free and fair election conduct. Meanwhile, election authorities reported massive seizures amounting to Rs 400 crore in illicit inducements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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