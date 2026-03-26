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Ram Navami: A Celebration Across India with Vibrant Colors and Communal Harmony

Across India, Ram Navami was celebrated with fervor, featuring colorful processions, communal harmony, and religious rituals. Security was heightened in sensitive areas, and political undertones emerged, especially in West Bengal. From temple ceremonies to innovative youth events, the festival embraced tradition and modernity, drawing devotees nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:35 IST
Ram Navami: A Celebration Across India with Vibrant Colors and Communal Harmony
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Temples across India were adorned with colorful flowers and lights as devotees gathered for Ram Navami celebrations. Special prayers and community feasts occurred in several states, with authorities implementing strict security measures to ensure safety. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is preparing for a major event on Friday, anticipating over a lakh attendees.

In a display of communal harmony, Muslims joined Hindus in Srinagar and Jaipur to celebrate the festival. Vibrant processions, known as shobha yatras, filled streets in various cities, showcasing cultural performances and tableaux. The ISKCON temple in Ahmedabad hosted a grand celebration with traditional offerings and music, drawing large crowds.

West Bengal saw heightened political activity during the festival, with the BJP and TMC leveraging Ram Navami for electoral narratives amid tight security. In sensitive areas of states like Jharkhand and Bihar, authorities deployed drones and quick response teams, ensuring peaceful celebrations throughout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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