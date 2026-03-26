Trump Warns Iran: Get Serious About Peace Deal Amid Missile Exchanges

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Thursday, calling for a serious approach to peace talks as the prolonged conflict's economic and humanitarian impacts grow, including global fuel shortages.

While indirect communications are relayed through Pakistan, Iran remains firm against negotiations that don't meet its demands, despite a 15-point U.S. proposal.

Increased tensions are marked by Iranian missile strikes against Israel, with global markets reacting to the ongoing crisis as oil prices escalate and critical supply chains face disruption.