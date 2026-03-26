Trump Warns Iran: Get Serious About Peace Deal Amid Missile Exchanges
President Donald Trump urges Iran to consider a peace deal amidst persistent conflict, threatening severe consequences. Iran resists negotiations, citing a U.S. proposal with heavy demands. Meanwhile, global economic distress and regional hostilities escalate with Iran launching missiles and oil prices surging.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:53 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Thursday, calling for a serious approach to peace talks as the prolonged conflict's economic and humanitarian impacts grow, including global fuel shortages.
While indirect communications are relayed through Pakistan, Iran remains firm against negotiations that don't meet its demands, despite a 15-point U.S. proposal.
Increased tensions are marked by Iranian missile strikes against Israel, with global markets reacting to the ongoing crisis as oil prices escalate and critical supply chains face disruption.
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- economy
- oil prices
- strategy
- tensions
- negotiation
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