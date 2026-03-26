Left Menu

Trump Warns Iran: Get Serious About Peace Deal Amid Missile Exchanges

President Donald Trump urges Iran to consider a peace deal amidst persistent conflict, threatening severe consequences. Iran resists negotiations, citing a U.S. proposal with heavy demands. Meanwhile, global economic distress and regional hostilities escalate with Iran launching missiles and oil prices surging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:53 IST
Trump Warns Iran: Get Serious About Peace Deal Amid Missile Exchanges
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Thursday, calling for a serious approach to peace talks as the prolonged conflict's economic and humanitarian impacts grow, including global fuel shortages.

While indirect communications are relayed through Pakistan, Iran remains firm against negotiations that don't meet its demands, despite a 15-point U.S. proposal.

Increased tensions are marked by Iranian missile strikes against Israel, with global markets reacting to the ongoing crisis as oil prices escalate and critical supply chains face disruption.

TRENDING

1
Middle East Conflict: European Retailers Brace for Sticker Shock

Middle East Conflict: European Retailers Brace for Sticker Shock

 Global
2
Modi Leads Unified Strategy Effort Amidst West Asia Conflict

Modi Leads Unified Strategy Effort Amidst West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Dravidian Model 2.0: DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

Dravidian Model 2.0: DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

 India
4
Norway's Central Bank Signals Imminent Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns

Norway's Central Bank Signals Imminent Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026