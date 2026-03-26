Wild Parrot Egg Smuggling Operation Foiled at Schiphol Airport

At Amsterdam's bustling Schiphol Airport, authorities made a significant interception, seizing 261 suspected wild parrot eggs found nestled in the hand luggage of a couple traveling from Central America to Asia.

The eggs were discovered by alert customs officers on March 24, each carefully wrapped in paper and bundled in T-shirts. As an officer unwrapped one bundle, a tiny chirp revealed a parrot chick in the midst of hatching. However, the bird's species remains unidentified due to its juvenile stage.

Detained by the Royal Military Police, the travelers offered no legal documentation for the eggs, which are protected under the CITES treaty, governing trade in vulnerable flora and fauna. Meanwhile, the chicks and eggs have been transferred to specialized care for incubation and nurturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)