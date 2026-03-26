U.S. Eases Sanctions on Belarusian Entities

The United States has announced a significant shift in its foreign policy towards Belarus by issuing a general license facilitating transactions with state-run institutions such as Belinvestbank. This move, detailed on the U.S. Treasury Department's website, is expected to ease a range of financial engagements.

In a related development, the U.S. has also lifted sanctions on more than a dozen other Belarusian entities. The beneficiaries of this action primarily include several companies in the potash industry, a sector significant to the Belarusian economy.

This policy adjustment could mark a pivotal moment in the economic relations between the two countries, allowing for enhanced interactions and potential growth in trade activities previously hindered by stringent sanctions.