Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Crackdown on LPG Hoarding Amid West Asia Tensions

In response to West Asia tensions, Chhattisgarh cracked down on LPG hoarding, seizing 3,841 cylinders from 335 locations. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized vigilance, timely service delivery, and public reassurance. Raids led to the registration of 97 FIRs. Officials stressed the importance of maintaining smooth supply chains and combating misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:42 IST
Chhattisgarh's Crackdown on LPG Hoarding Amid West Asia Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Chhattisgarh have seized 3,841 LPG cylinders from 335 locations in a crackdown on cooking gas hoarding, as concerns arise from West Asia tensions. The action was assessed in a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday, aiming to streamline LPG distribution and monitor supplies.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed officials to monitor stock supplies closely and act against hoarding and profiteering. The government reassured the public of adequate supplies and urged them not to panic. Action based on reports led to 97 FIRs being registered following the extensive raids across the state.

The state government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, remains vigilant against misinformation. A state-level control room monitors the situation. Officials emphasize no shortage of essential goods and maintain communication with oil companies. Regular updates ensure public awareness and dispel rumors, while directives ensure essential services maintain uninterrupted gas supply.

TRENDING

1
Pushing the Gas Pedal: Expanding PNG Networks in Urban India

Pushing the Gas Pedal: Expanding PNG Networks in Urban India

 India
2
Mitchell Starc Rebukes Criticism Over IPL 2026 Absence

Mitchell Starc Rebukes Criticism Over IPL 2026 Absence

 India
3
Bengaluru South Unveils Ambitious 2026-27 Urban Revamp Budget

Bengaluru South Unveils Ambitious 2026-27 Urban Revamp Budget

 India
4
CPI(M) Criticizes Congress Over Housing Promises and Misinformation

CPI(M) Criticizes Congress Over Housing Promises and Misinformation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026