Authorities in Chhattisgarh have seized 3,841 LPG cylinders from 335 locations in a crackdown on cooking gas hoarding, as concerns arise from West Asia tensions. The action was assessed in a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday, aiming to streamline LPG distribution and monitor supplies.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed officials to monitor stock supplies closely and act against hoarding and profiteering. The government reassured the public of adequate supplies and urged them not to panic. Action based on reports led to 97 FIRs being registered following the extensive raids across the state.

The state government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, remains vigilant against misinformation. A state-level control room monitors the situation. Officials emphasize no shortage of essential goods and maintain communication with oil companies. Regular updates ensure public awareness and dispel rumors, while directives ensure essential services maintain uninterrupted gas supply.