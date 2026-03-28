Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Sees New Fronts

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have intensified the month-long Middle East conflict by launching missiles at key Israeli military installations in the south. This unprecedented escalation marked the first instance of Israel being targeted from Yemen since the conflict began.

Meanwhile, two journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, adding further complexity to the volatile region. The United States' largest aircraft carrier has also docked in Croatia, a move that highlights global attention on this conflict.

Across the region, other nations like Kuwait and Bahrain have experienced frequent missile and drone assaults. Iran has reported multiple airstrikes, including one near its Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, as international diplomatic efforts aim to bring the violence to an end.