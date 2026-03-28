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DMK's Bold Electoral Strategy: Stalin's New Faces and Strategic Moves

DMK President M.K. Stalin announced 164 party candidates, including himself, for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Retaining key ministers and introducing over 60 new faces, Stalin aims for a successive term. Notable moves include fielding Ponmudy's son and expelling AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam contesting from Bodinayakkanur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:41 IST
DMK's Bold Electoral Strategy: Stalin's New Faces and Strategic Moves
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In a significant political maneuver, DMK President M.K. Stalin unveiled a list of 164 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, slated for April 23. This list, featuring over 60 new faces, positions the DMK for potential victory, with Stalin asserting the inevitability of a 'DMK 2.0' government.

The list retains key ministers, showcasing strategic decision-making by retaining influential figures such as Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. Notably, the senior party leader and former minister K Ponmudy was excluded due to a prior controversy, while his son, Pon Gautama Sigamani, was nominated to contest from Tirukkovilur.

The move to field expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam from Bodinayakkanur further illustrates DMK's electoral strategy. As the party aims to capture 164 out of 234 assembly seats, Stalin's leadership and strategic alterations hint at a robust verdict in favor of DMK's political dominance in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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