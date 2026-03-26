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TotalEnergies Evacuation Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

TotalEnergies has undertaken a significant evacuation of around 1,300 employees from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq due to rising tensions in the region. CEO Patrick Pouyanne announced that only essential local staff and contractors remain to manage ongoing operations amidst the current instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:37 IST
TotalEnergies Evacuation Amid Middle Eastern Tensions
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TotalEnergies, a leading French oil company, has initiated the evacuation of approximately 1,300 employees from several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. The decision comes amidst escalating tensions in the region.

According to CEO Patrick Pouyanne, the company has chosen to keep only a minimal number of local staff and contractors to continue essential operations. Pouyanne made the announcement on Thursday, highlighting the careful steps the company is taking to ensure the safety of its workforce.

This move underscores the complexities international companies face when operating in geopolitically unstable areas, balancing business interests with employee safety. The situation in the region remains fluid, and TotalEnergies is closely monitoring developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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