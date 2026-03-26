TotalEnergies Evacuation Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

TotalEnergies, a leading French oil company, has initiated the evacuation of approximately 1,300 employees from several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. The decision comes amidst escalating tensions in the region.

According to CEO Patrick Pouyanne, the company has chosen to keep only a minimal number of local staff and contractors to continue essential operations. Pouyanne made the announcement on Thursday, highlighting the careful steps the company is taking to ensure the safety of its workforce.

This move underscores the complexities international companies face when operating in geopolitically unstable areas, balancing business interests with employee safety. The situation in the region remains fluid, and TotalEnergies is closely monitoring developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)