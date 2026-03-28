Ukraine Strengthens Defence Ties with UAE and Qatar Amid Regional Tensions

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is forging new defence ties between Ukraine and Gulf nations Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. On Saturday, Ukraine signed cooperative agreements aimed at bolstering military capabilities and sharing expertise with these countries.

The agreements focus on joint efforts to counter missile and drone threats. These 10-year partnerships are a strategic move by Ukraine to strengthen its alliances and support its ongoing war efforts against Russia. Air defence technology plays an essential role as Ukraine seeks support from Gulf nations amid dwindling Western military aid.

Ukraine is not only enhancing strategic partnerships but also securing energy supplies, such as diesel, crucial for its military and agricultural sectors. This development follows similar defence cooperation agreements signed recently with Saudi Arabia during Zelenskiy's visit to the region.