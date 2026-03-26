Romania's Budget Deficit: A Promising Start to 2026
Romania's consolidated budget deficit stood at 0.7% of GDP in the first two months of 2026, significantly lower than the 1.58% shortfall in the same period last year. In nominal terms, the deficit was 14.2 billion lei ($3.22 billion), with revenue at 103.7 billion lei, or 5.1% of output.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:35 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Romania has made strides in the early months of 2026 with a consolidated budget deficit of just 0.7% of GDP, a noticeable improvement from the 1.58% deficit recorded during the same timeframe in 2025, according to data released by the finance ministry.
In nominal terms, the deficit tallied at 14.2 billion lei, equivalent to approximately $3.22 billion. Meanwhile, the country's revenue reached 103.7 billion lei, constituting 5.1% of its output for the period.
The governing coalition plans to manage the budget, targeting an annual deficit of 6.2% of GDP as part of their fiscal strategy for 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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