Romania's Budget Deficit: A Promising Start to 2026

Romania has made strides in the early months of 2026 with a consolidated budget deficit of just 0.7% of GDP, a noticeable improvement from the 1.58% deficit recorded during the same timeframe in 2025, according to data released by the finance ministry.

In nominal terms, the deficit tallied at 14.2 billion lei, equivalent to approximately $3.22 billion. Meanwhile, the country's revenue reached 103.7 billion lei, constituting 5.1% of its output for the period.

The governing coalition plans to manage the budget, targeting an annual deficit of 6.2% of GDP as part of their fiscal strategy for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)