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Safer Tracks: New Subway Initiative by Railway Ministry

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a plan to construct subways near railway tracks to enhance pedestrian safety. Targeting settlement areas across India, this initiative aims to prevent accidents and ensure safe crossings over the next five to six years, minimizing rail traffic disruption during construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:58 IST
Safer Tracks: New Subway Initiative by Railway Ministry
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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spearheaded discussions on pedestrian safety on Thursday, emphasizing plans to construct subways around settlement areas for secure track crossings.

A nationwide strategy, slated for completion within five to six years, will connect residential zones to various local establishments while preventing fatal accidents.

Designed for swift installation, these subways are positioned as a vital public safety enhancement, following extensive talks with railway officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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