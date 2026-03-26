Cold Calculations: Woman Arrested for Murder and Theft in Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu Police arrested Saroja for allegedly murdering Visalatchi Rajagopal in Coimbatore. The 77-year-old was found dead, stripped of 8.5 sovereigns of gold. Evidence suggested a planned crime, with fake male involvement. Saroja confessed after CCTV analysis and was apprehended with the gold.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In a chilling incident of calculated crime, Tamil Nadu Police have apprehended a woman identified as Saroja for the alleged murder of an elderly woman, Visalatchi Rajagopal, in Coimbatore.
The victim, aged 77, was found dead at her Anbu Nagar residence, her jewelry missing, leading to the suspicion of a robbery-turned-murder.
Upon investigation, police discovered misleading evidence aimed at framing male suspects, but CCTV footage and subsequent investigations revealed Saroja's involvement. A confession followed, recovering the stolen 8.5 sovereigns of gold. Saroja now faces judicial custody, according to police sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)