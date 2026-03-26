Cold Calculations: Woman Arrested for Murder and Theft in Coimbatore

In a chilling incident of calculated crime, Tamil Nadu Police have apprehended a woman identified as Saroja for the alleged murder of an elderly woman, Visalatchi Rajagopal, in Coimbatore.

The victim, aged 77, was found dead at her Anbu Nagar residence, her jewelry missing, leading to the suspicion of a robbery-turned-murder.

Upon investigation, police discovered misleading evidence aimed at framing male suspects, but CCTV footage and subsequent investigations revealed Saroja's involvement. A confession followed, recovering the stolen 8.5 sovereigns of gold. Saroja now faces judicial custody, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)