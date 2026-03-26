Assam Rifles Busts Illegal Trafficking Network in Silchar

In a concerted effort to combat illegal activities along India's northeastern frontier, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Cachar Police, dismantled a sophisticated illegal interstate tout network in Silchar. Acting on precise intelligence, they arrested four individuals involved in the illicit cross-border trafficking of foreign nationals from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Among those apprehended was 44-year-old Nigerian national Emeka, along with three Indian nationals identified as K Malsawmdawngi from Aizawl, Tinku Hussain Barbhuiya, and Ramina Begum Barbhuiya from Silchar. Officials revealed that the network played a pivotal role in the systematic facilitation of illegal immigration, posing a grave threat to national security and the integrity of immigration control mechanisms.

In a related security effort earlier this week, joint operations conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under Spear Corps alongside Manipur Police resulted in the arrest of thirteen insurgents and the seizure of an array of weapons across various districts from March 15 to 21. This operation underscores the persistent security challenges in the region and the ongoing efforts to counter them.

(With inputs from agencies.)