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Pioneering CEO Vicki Hollub to Retire: Closing a Chapter of Innovation at Occidental Petroleum

Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum, plans to retire, ending a groundbreaking tenure marked by transformative acquisitions and strategic leadership. She was the first woman to lead a major U.S. oil company and played a crucial role in reshaping the industry. Richard Jackson is expected to succeed her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:43 IST
Pioneering CEO Vicki Hollub to Retire: Closing a Chapter of Innovation at Occidental Petroleum

Vicki Hollub, the trailblazing CEO of Occidental Petroleum, is gearing up to retire, marking the end of her impactful leadership. Sources indicate that she will make a formal announcement later this year. Her retirement concludes over four decades at the company, where she rose to prominence as the first female chief of a major U.S. oil firm.

During her tenure, Hollub spearheaded significant deals, including the high-profile acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum in 2019, which reshaped Oxy's operations despite leading to substantial debt. Her leadership faced challenges, such as shareholder backlash over financing terms with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and an activist campaign led by Carl Icahn, who criticized the acquisition's scale.

Richard Jackson, Oxy's chief operating officer, is expected to step into the CEO role, continuing the tradition of promoting company insiders. Hollub's legacy of breaking gender barriers in the male-dominated oil industry sets a precedent, as more women now lead energy companies. Her expertise is likely to remain influential on various corporate boards moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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