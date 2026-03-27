Ferrari Resumes Shipments to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari has recommenced its vehicle shipments to the Middle East following a week-long suspension due to regional disturbances, as stated in a company announcement made on Thursday.

The disruption was triggered after the U.S. and Israel took military action against Iran on February 28. Iran's subsequent retaliatory strikes targeted Israel, U.S. bases, and Gulf nations, effectively halting shipping routes and blocking Middle East fuel exports through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Ferrari confirmed that "temporary logistical issues, due to challenges in the region, have been resolved."

The company has managed to tackle the obstacles by rerouting seafreight and employing airfreight when necessary. Last week, Ferrari had momentarily halted its deliveries in the region. Similarly, Maserati, a luxury brand within the Stellantis group, announced it was also suspending shipments but has not yet issued a new update.