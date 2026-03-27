Seismic Shift: A Powerful Quake Strikes West Papua
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck West Papua, Indonesia, on Friday. The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quake at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been released. Further assessments are underway to gauge the impact on local communities and infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 04:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 04:36 IST
A significant earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale hit West Papua, Indonesia on Friday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, sparking concern and prompting investigations into potential damages.
Authorities are assessing the impact, though no immediate casualties have been reported in the aftermath.