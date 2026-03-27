Japan's Strategic Shift: Switching to Brent Crude Amid Oil Crisis

In a strategic move to stabilize gasoline prices, Japan's industry ministry is recommending domestic wholesalers shift from Dubai oil pricing to Brent crude benchmarks. The decision aims to alleviate the strain of Middle Eastern supply disruptions, intensified by the ongoing Iran conflict.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has not commented, but documents suggest regional collaboration, with countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and India seeking Japan's support. The document notes Vietnam's request for crude oil for its Nghi Son refinery and potential deals involving Inpex and India's LPG needs.

Oil prices have soared due to geopolitical tensions, with Japanese firms facing prices of $140 to $200 per barrel. This pricing shift to Brent, currently cheaper than Dubai crude, is proposed to moderate price hikes for consumers, alongside government subsidies and strategic oil reserve releases.