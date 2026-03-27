Pilots Urge Suspension of Flights to Conflict Zones Amid West Asia Crisis

ALPA India has urged the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to halt flights into high-risk conflict zones amidst the escalating West Asia crisis. The pilots' group stressed the importance of implementing war-risk insurance and called for the disclosure of valid insurance coverage for all crew operating in these sensitive regions.

The ongoing Middle East conflict, involving the US, Israel, and Iran, has severely affected flight operations, causing airlines to scale back services. ALPA India's letter to DGCA highlights that commercial airlines lack the intelligence and surveillance capabilities needed to evaluate threats in active conflict environments.

The association demanded that DGCA conduct a thorough and centralized risk assessment before resuming operations. ALPA India also called for an inquiry into decision-making processes within Air India, particularly concerning the adequacy of war risk insurance provided to crew and passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)