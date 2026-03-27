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Pilots Urge Suspension of Flights to Conflict Zones Amid West Asia Crisis

ALPA India has called on the civil aviation ministry and DGCA to suspend flights into high-risk conflict zones, highlighting the need for war-risk insurance amid the West Asia crisis. The organization emphasizes that airlines lack the necessary resources to assess threats in conflict areas, further requesting a comprehensive risk assessment by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:40 IST
Pilots Urge Suspension of Flights to Conflict Zones Amid West Asia Crisis
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ALPA India has urged the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to halt flights into high-risk conflict zones amidst the escalating West Asia crisis. The pilots' group stressed the importance of implementing war-risk insurance and called for the disclosure of valid insurance coverage for all crew operating in these sensitive regions.

The ongoing Middle East conflict, involving the US, Israel, and Iran, has severely affected flight operations, causing airlines to scale back services. ALPA India's letter to DGCA highlights that commercial airlines lack the intelligence and surveillance capabilities needed to evaluate threats in active conflict environments.

The association demanded that DGCA conduct a thorough and centralized risk assessment before resuming operations. ALPA India also called for an inquiry into decision-making processes within Air India, particularly concerning the adequacy of war risk insurance provided to crew and passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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