Opposition Boycott Sparks Debate in Sikkim's Municipal Elections
The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and Citizen Action Party (CAP) plan to boycott the upcoming municipal elections, citing disproportionate seat allocations and an undemocratic environment under the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). Accusations include unfair seat reservations that undermine constitutional principles of representation.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, Sikkim's two main opposition parties, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and the Citizen Action Party (CAP), have announced their decision to boycott the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for April 24. This choice is rooted in allegations of an 'undemocratic environment' perpetuated by the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).
The SDF, represented by senior vice president and spokesperson Krishna Kharel, has labeled the election process 'unconstitutional', pointing to unequal seat reservations as a primary concern. The party criticizes the allocation framework for not reflecting proportional population representation, particularly for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).
Adding their voice, the CAP claims the ruling SKM has strayed from its 2019 manifesto promises by organizing the elections with partisan bias. As a response, CAP has decided to support 'qualified and capable' independent candidates across Sikkim's 63 wards, further intensifying the political discourse ahead of the polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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