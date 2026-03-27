UK Sanctions Key ISIS Financiers Amid Global Security Efforts
The UK has imposed sanctions on two Iraqi men identified as senior financial operatives for the Islamic State. Sami Jasim Muhammad Jaata al-Jaburi and Abd el Hamid Salim Ibrahim Brukan al-Khatouni face asset freezes, arms embargoes, and travel bans for managing the group's finances and supporting its leadership.
The British government has sanctioned two Iraqi individuals it describes as key financial operatives for the Islamic State. The men, Sami Jasim Muhammad Jaata al-Jaburi and Abd el Hamid Salim Ibrahim Brukan al-Khatouni, have been involved in managing the extremist group's revenue streams and supporting its leadership.
Sami Jasim Muhammad Jaata al-Jaburi was cited in the government's notice as a central figure in running the Islamic State's finances. He is accused of participating in numerous terrorist operations and smuggling oil products during the group's territorial control.
Abd el Hamid Salim Ibrahim Brukan al-Khatouni also played a significant role as a financial officer for the extremist group. Both men now face an asset freeze, arms embargo, and travel ban, and are listed in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice system.
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