Tensions Intensify: Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran Over Strait of Hormuz

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated as U.S. President Donald Trump pressured Iran with a 10-day ultimatum to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, threatening to destroy its energy facilities. This comes after Iran dismissed proposals to end the conflict, despite continued missile attacks between Israel and Iran.

The U.S., focused on dismantling Iran's missile capabilities, reported limited success, with a third of Iran's arsenal destroyed. While senior Iranian officials claim ongoing diplomacy, direct signs of negotiation or compromise from Tehran remain absent, raising global economic concerns amid rising energy prices.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intensified restrictions on shipping routes through the strait, and Gulf states emphasized the need for long-term solutions to Iran's military capabilities. Regional unrest has disrupted energy supplies, increased market volatility, and prompted warnings for civilians near U.S. bases to evacuate.

(With inputs from agencies.)