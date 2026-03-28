Zelenskiy's Middle East Mission: Diesel and Defense Deals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has embarked on a strategic mission to the Middle East, aiming to secure vital diesel supplies amid a national shortage. The president announced efforts to forge agreements with several countries in the region.

In a parallel development, Kyiv and Saudi Arabia penned a defense cooperation agreement, potentially paving the way for future contracts, technological collaboration, and investment opportunities.

Zelenskiy's tour also serves to reinforce support for Ukraine as it endures its prolonged conflict with Russia. Ukraine is dispatching experts to assist the region in countering drone threats that jeopardize energy infrastructure.